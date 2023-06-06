Washington Trust Announces Enhanced RI Community Lending Program

Bank Expands Solutions for Ocean State Homebuyers

WESTERLY, R.I., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") today announced that the Bank has recently enhanced its RI Community Lending Program by adding two new solutions for potential homeowners in the Ocean State. In addition to the Bank's "I Luv RI™ Community Lending Program," Washington Trust now offers the "Buyer's Advantage™ Program" and the "Home Opportunity™ Program." These three unique community lending programs offer flexible product solutions and a variety of financing options, matching funds/grants, and closing cost credits and grants. The Bank also offers waived lender fees and low or discounted rates on fixed rate mortgages; and eligible borrowers may qualify by income and/or property location.

Helping more Rhode Islanders realize their dream of home ownership.

"As the nation's oldest community bank, we've helped generations of Rhode Islanders achieve home ownership," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy, III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In these challenging economic times, we want to assure Rhode Islanders that we are here for them, and our RI Community Lending Program offer unique, flexible and affordable opportunities for them to finance the home of their dreams."

Washington Trust has a team of mortgage lenders throughout the State of Rhode Island who are available to discuss the RI Community Lending Program and assist borrowers with their homebuying needs. Washington Trust also has a dedicated community lending officer, Rosa Pastor, NMLS #1856938, who provides potential homeowners with financial education, tools and resources to help get them get on the path to home ownership. Rosa also works directly with local community groups, such as One Neighborhood Builders, Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation, and others, to collaborate on RI Community Lending Program offerings. For more information about Washington Trust's RI Community Lending Program, contact Rosa at (401) 654-4888.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company