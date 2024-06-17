Washington Trust Announces Faster, Easier Way to Open Accounts Online

New Advertising Campaign features Rhode Island talent, businesses, and locations

WESTERLY, R.I., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank"), the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island, today announced a new multimedia campaign featuring local Rhode Island talent, businesses, and locations to illustrate how fast and easy it is to open deposit accounts or switch to the Bank online. The campaign, produced both in Spanish and English, compares the speed of account opening with the time it takes to experience classic Rhode Island favorites, such as: drinking a Del's Lemonade, riding the carousel at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, enjoying hot wieners for lunch, or waiting for the perfect wave at the beach.

"Washington Trust is committed to providing the best banking experience for our customers," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "We understand people lead busy lives and this campaign illustrates, in a fun way, how our technology makes it fast and easy to open personal deposit accounts online and then quickly and securely switch direct deposits and recurring payments from another bank or credit union to Washington Trust."

Washington Trust's new campaign, which reinforces the Bank's "What We Value is You™" brand positioning, was developed by Washington Trust's Marketing team in partnership with local companies, including Walsh & Associates, Inc., advertising agency in East Greenwich, R.I.; and Montage Media Productions, video and film production in New Bedford, Mass. In cooperation with the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, the campaign features local businesses, including Del's® Frozen Lemonade and Olneyville N.Y. System Restaurant and was filmed with Rhode Island talent at locations across the State, including Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village and Misquamicut State Beach. Be Moore Interpreting of Pawtucket, R.I. provided Spanish translation services for the ads.

