Washington Trust Appoints Anthony Botelho To Lead Bank's Commercial Banking Division

WESTERLY, R.I., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced Anthony A. Botelho, Executive Vice President, has been appointed Chief Lending Officer and assumed responsibility for the Bank's Commercial and Industrial Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Business Banking and Cash Management groups.

Botelho has more than 35 years of banking experience, having joined Washington Trust in 2021 from Freedom National Bank, where he served as President and CEO before that financial institution was acquired. Botelho holds an MBA from Bryant University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the United Way of Rhode Island, where he also chairs the Governance Committee, and formerly served as President of the Rhode Island Bankers Association and on the Board of Directors at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

