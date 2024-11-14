Washington Trust Appoints Michelle Kile to Lead Retail Banking Division

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust today announced that Michelle Kile has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. Kile is responsible for the retail sales and customer service through Washington Trust's 28 retail branch offices, Customer Solutions Center, and digital banking services.

"Michelle joins us with 20 years of experience in Retail Banking delivery from several New England financial institutions," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to have her lead Washington Trust's Retail teams as they focus on branch transformation, solution-oriented personal service, and digital optimization to help our customers achieve their financial goals."

A Rhode Island resident, and a graduate of Rhode Island College, Kile comes to Washington Trust most recently from Digital Federal Credit Union in Franklin, MA, where she successfully led Retail branch services, business development, and customer experience. She has extensive speaking and panelist experience in the banking industry, acting as mentor and sharing her knowledge with peers, and has served on community boards including the Women's Initiative Advisory Committee for The United Way of Central, MA.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

