Washington Trust Donates $21,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

"Food insecurity continues to be a significant challenge for our neighbors, especially amidst the ongoing pandemic," said Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO of Washington Trust. "Washington Trust is proud to offer our assistance to help local hunger relief agencies fill their shelves so that they can meet the needs of their community and get food on the tables of the families that they serve."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 21 organizations:

Block Island, RI : Helping Hands of Block Island

Helping Hands of Coventry, RI : Coventry Community Food Bank

Coventry Community Food Bank Cranston, RI : Comprehensive Community Action

Comprehensive Community Action Cumberland, RI : Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry East Greenwich, RI : East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard Hope Valley, RI : RI Center Assisting Those in Need

RI Center Assisting Those in Need Johnston, RI : Tri-County Community Action Agency

Tri-County Community Action Agency North Kingstown, RI : North Kingstown Food Pantry

North Kingstown Food Pantry North Providence, RI : Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry Peace Dale, RI : Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Jonnycake Center of Providence, RI : Better Lives Rhode Island

Better Lives Rhode Island Rumford, RI : Bread of Life Food Pantry

Bread of Life Food Pantry Warwick, RI : Westbay Community Action

Westbay Community Action Westerly, RI : W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Burlington, MA : Greater Boston Food Bank

: Greater Boston Food Bank Needham, MA : Needham Community Council

Needham Community Council Sharon, MA : HESSCO Elder Services

HESSCO Elder Services Glastonbury, CT : Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank

Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank New Haven, CT : Christian Community Action

: Christian Community Action Pawcatuck, CT : Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that are providing basic needs and family services to the communities that they serve. The organization supports hunger relief efforts throughout the year, especially during their annual Peanut Butter Drive.

For more information about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

