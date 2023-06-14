Washington Trust Donation Funds McAuley Village Renovations

Affordable Apartments House Women and Children

WESTERLY, R.I., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") today announced that the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation donated $20,000 to McAuley Ministries to fund renovations of two apartments at McAuley Village in Providence, RI. The apartments provide safe, affordable, supportive housing for single homeless mothers and their children. Washington Trust is also an annual sponsor of McAuley House's "Lunch on Us" program, where a team of bank employees volunteer to serve a free meal to McAuley House guests. Washington Trust's Barbara K. Hart, Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, serves on the McAuley House Board of Directors.

Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer, Mary Noons greets a McAuley Village guest.

"We value our relationship with McAuley Ministries and are pleased that—through volunteerism, board leadership, and corporate giving—we have been able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We truly appreciate Washington Trust's continued corporate giving and leadership, especially as the need for affordable and safe housing is at a critical stage," stated Barbara Haynes, McAuley House Executive Director.

Washington Trust executives, including Mary E. Noons, Washington Trust's President and Chief Operating Officer, recently visited McAuley Village to meet with residents and tour the renovated apartments. In addition to housing, McAuley Village offers comprehensive services, including on-site childcare, educational support, housing advocacy, job readiness training, financial literacy, parenting classes, and more. To donate, volunteer, or receive information about McAuley Ministries programs, contact Barbara Haynes at 401-941-9013 x303 or [email protected].

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company