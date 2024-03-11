Washington Trust Kicks Off 24th Annual Peanut Butter Drive to Benefit Local Food Banks

WESTERLY, R.I., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust," "the Bank") today announced the Bank has kicked off its 24th annual Peanut Butter Drive and will collect jars of peanut butter at the Bank's 27 branch locations through March 31, 2024. Peanut butter collected from the Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive is donated to 19 local hunger relief agencies across the Bank's footprint, and online contributions support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Connecticut Foodshare, and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Washington Trust has kicked off their annual Peanut Butter Drive to benefit local hunger relief agencies throughout RI and CT. Since 2001, the annual Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive has collected the equivalent of more than 159 tons of peanut butter, enough to make 5 million peanut butter sandwiches!

"Washington Trust started the Peanut Butter Drive 24 years ago and, since that time, we've collected 159 tons of peanut butter— enough to make 5 million peanut butter sandwiches," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "Unfortunately, in today's economic environment the need is greater than ever, so we once again are asking our friends and neighbors to donate to help feed a local family in need."

Handy, who formerly served as the President of the Board of Directors at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, provided these Food Bank statistics:

The RI Community Food Bank network of 140 member agencies serves 80,000 individuals per month on average, a 51% increase from 2019.

One in three households in Rhode Island are food insecure, meaning that they cannot meet their basic food needs

are food insecure, meaning that they cannot meet their basic food needs 38% of households with children are at risk of hunger.

How to Donate:

Drop off a jar of peanut butter at any Washington Trust branch location. Peanut butter collected at branches will be distributed to local hunger relief agency partners.

Visit peanutbutterbank.com to make an online donation in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Connecticut Foodshare, or the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Sign up to host a collection! Washington Trust will share everything necessary to host a collection at your school, business, organization or in your neighborhood.

#SpreadTheWord! Follow Washington Trust on Facebook, X and Instagram, and share the opportunity to get involved and to give with your networks.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

