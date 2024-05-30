Washington Trust Launches Spanish Website

Bank Partners with Rhode Island Companies

WESTERLY, R.I., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced that it recently introduced a Spanish version of the Bank's website to enhance the online experience for the Hispanic/ Latino community by providing information in the language of their choice. The Bank partnered with two local Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based companies, Envision Technology Advisors, a leader in providing people-first technology solutions, and Be Moore Interpreting, a Rhode Island-certified minority and women-owned enterprise which provides interpreting and translating services, to ensure website content was proficiently and efficiently translated into Spanish.

"Washington Trust is committed to inclusivity and ensuring all community members have access to the financial tools and information that will help them on their journey to economic empowerment," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "While we've had Spanish materials and advertising for years, the Spanish version of our website ensures members of the Hispanic/ Latino community can more easily engage with us online."

"Envision is committed to providing equitable access to information and resources to support all community members," said Susie Cabral, Director of Digital Innovation and Design, Envision Technology Advisors. "Launching a language translation tool in the market, beginning with Washington Trust, helps us further that mission while providing a secure, scalable and flexible tool for translating entire websites and mobile applications."

"Our partnership with Washington Trust has been marked by a shared vision of inclusivity and access," said Shirley X. Moore, Founder, Be Moore Interpreting. "Their proactive approach to integrating language justice into their services demonstrates a profound respect for the diverse communities they serve."

Washington Trust's Spanish version of the website is available at https://www.washtrust.com/es/

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

