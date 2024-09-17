Washington Trust opens 28th branch in Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, R.I.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust officially announced the opening of its 28th branch location located in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence at 1917 Westminster St, Providence, RI.

Washington Trust celebrated the opening of its 28th branch location in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, RI on Friday, September 13th. Bank leaders were joined by several local and statewide community leaders to mark the occasion at the ribbon-cutting event.

Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mary E. Noons, Washington Trust President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as other members of the Bank's executive team, were joined by community leaders and local and state dignitaries, including RI General Treasurer, James Diossa, and RI Speaker of the House, Joseph Shekarchi, to celebrate the branch opening with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our Olneyville branch, an effort that has been years in the making," said Handy. "As the nation's oldest community bank, being a true financial partner to individuals, families, and businesses is at the heart of what we do. We're eager to deepen our existing relationships, build new ones, and help the vibrant Olneyville community thrive."

During the event, representatives from the Olneyville Neighborhood Association were presented with a $20,000 contribution from the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation to support their efforts to acquire a new, mixed-use space that will serve as the nonprofit's headquarters while also offering 1-2 residential apartments for rent.

Eddy Grijalva serves as Officer and Branch Manager of the Olneyville branch, which offers a full suite of financial solutions, including deposit services, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking services, and wealth management and trust services. Grijalva and his team, all of whom are bilingual in English and Spanish, help customers achieve their financial goals through personal in-branch service and convenient digital banking solutions.

Visit http://www.washtrust.com/olneyville for more information.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island, and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

