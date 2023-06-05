Washington Trust provides $1.527 million in financing to 140 Corporate Drive Investors, LLC

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $1.527 million in financing to 140 Corporate Drive Investors, LLC for the acquisition of a 17,796 square foot single-tenant industrial property located in Trumbull, Conn.

140 Corporate Drive, Trumbull, Connecticut

The subject property is currently occupied by a local manufacturing company in an active industrial park with convenient access to I-95 and I-84, as well as CT Route 25. "We are excited to provide financing for this type of light industrial property which, in the greater Fairfield market, is of high demand but limited supply," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Brett Eagleson, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 860-415-7053.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

