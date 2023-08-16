Washington Trust provides $17.6 million in financing to Cheshire Industrial Owner, LLC

CHESHIRE, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $17.6 million in financing to Cheshire Industrial Owner, LLC for the acquisition of a 318,000 square foot warehouse distribution facility located at 475 Knotter Drive in Cheshire, Connecticut.

"The subject's proximity to both I-84 and I-91, its clear height of 32', wide open layout and dock doors at both ends of the building, make it an attractive location for logistics companies with large warehousing and distribution requirements," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer. "The US Industrial and logistics market fundamentals continue to remain strong with continued demand for well-located and functional properties."

The sponsorship comes from a joint venture between Rabina Properties and Wharton Industrial. Founded in 1979 and based in New York, Rabina Properties is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm, which has owned more than 30 million square feet of residential, office, retail, and industrial assets throughout the U.S. Wharton Industrial, an affiliate of Wharton Equity Partners, is an investment firm which has been involved in $2.58 billion in transactions as a real estate owner, developer, and operator.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Bethany Lyons, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 401-348-1538.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

