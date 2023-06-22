Washington Trust provides $7.4 million in financing to 44 Industrial Drive Owner, LLC

DOVER, N.H., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $7.4 million in financing to 44 Industrial Drive Owner, LLC, an affiliate of RJ Kelly (RJK), for the purchase of an 80,000 square foot, fully leased industrial property located at 44 Industrial Drive in Dover, N.H.

44 Industrial Drive in Dover, New Hampshire

RJ Kelly (RJK) is a New England-based, vertically integrated commercial real estate firm founded in 1951 and headquartered in Burlington, Mass. Since its inception 60 years ago, the company has invested in and/or developed over ten million square feet of commercial space, hundreds of multi-family and single-family residential dwellings and self-storage facilities. "We are excited to expand our relationship with RJ Kelly, who continues to meet market demand for industrial users," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Bethany Lyons, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 401-348-1538.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company