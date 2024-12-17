Washington Trust provides financing for Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's new headquarters

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust recently provided $800,000 in financing to the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for the purchase of property located at 359 Broad Street in Providence, R.I., to be used as the Chamber's new headquarters.

The property, known as the James Potter House, an elaborate Queen Anne Mansion built c. 1889 and designed by Stone, Carpenter and Willson, is located in the Trinity Square National Historic District in the Elmwood section of Providence.

Oscar Mejias, Chief Executive Officer, the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (left), and Jason Costa, Vice President, Business Banking, Washington Trust, sign documents for the financing of the Chamber’s new headquarters located at 359 Broad Street in Providence, R.I.

"This new headquarters is a testament to the continued growth and success of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the state of RI and serves as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to serve the community and expand our reach," said Oscar Mejias, the Chamber's Chief Executive Officer. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those whose unwavering support and belief in our mission made this accomplishment possible."

"Washington Trust is proud to support the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and its mission to be a resource center for Hispanic and minority-owned businesses," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the Chamber and its members, as we work together to promote and empower the growing Hispanic business community."

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is an organization created to represent, promote and empower our growing Hispanic business community. Incorporated, under Chapter 7-6, of the General Laws of Rhode Island, on May 19, 2016, this organization strives to support the needs of local businesses and build strong relationships between corporate America and the Hispanic-owned businesses in Rhode Island.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

