Washington Trust Receives Top Workplace Wellness Awards

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") was recently recognized with two workplace and employee wellness awards, which include being named one of Rhode Island's Healthiest Employers by Providence Business News in partnership with Healthiest Employers, Inc., and an Exemplary Worksite Heath Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Members of Washington Trust’s Human Resources team celebrate the recent ‘Exemplary’ Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of RI and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Washington Trust has received the "Healthiest Employers" recognition for three consecutive years, and a Worksite Health Award for ten consecutive years, the last eight of which have been at the Exemplary level. These award programs recognize Rhode Island-based employers that demonstrate a strong commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of their employees through relevant policy, culture, programs, and educational opportunities.

"At Washington Trust, we truly value people above all else," said Kristen DiSanto, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We understand that a healthy employee is a happy and productive employee, so we're committed to providing comprehensive programs and initiatives that promote a holistic approach to wellness for our team and their families. We're proud of our efforts to provide meaningful employee wellness opportunities that continue to be recognized."

Washington Trust is actively recruiting for several key positions, and will be participating in BankForward's upcoming Career Discovery Day, taking place on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at CCRI's Providence Campus at 1 Hilton Street. The event will help potential employees explore, connect, and grow in the world of banking and finance, and will provide networking opportunities, panel discussions, and more. To register for the event, click here, or visit washtrust.com/careers to view the Bank's full list of career opportunities.

