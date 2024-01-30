Washington Trust Supports Crossroads Capital Campaign and 'Welcome Home' Program

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Mary E. Noons recently visited Crossroads Rhode Island to drop off 'Welcome Home' kits to benefit Crossroads' clients who are transitioning from homelessness to stable housing. The kits, collected and donated by Washington Trust employees, contained personal care and basic household supplies. Crossroads presents the kits as housewarming gifts to help clients get settled in their new apartments.

Washington Trust employees donated 25 ‘Welcome Home Kits’ to benefit Crossroads Rhode Island. From L to R: Ric Wild, Crossroads RI Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager; Mary Noons, Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer; Laura Calenda; Crossroads RI Chief Marketing and Philanthropy Officer; and Louis Arias, Washington Trust Flex Banker at the future Olneyville Branch in Providence.

Washington Trust also committed $50,000 to Crossroads' "Roads to Home" capital campaign to significantly reduce homelessness by creating nearly 300 affordable permanent supportive apartments for formerly homeless adults in three different buildings in Providence. Crossroads housing vision includes the development of a first-of-its kind health and housing facility for medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

"Washington Trust is committed to offering and supporting programs that help our neighbors secure safe and affordable housing," said Noons. Adding, "Our employees are also actively engaged and care deeply about their local communities. The 'Welcome Home' kits allowed Washington Trust employees to help their neighbors and Crossroads Rhode Island with their mission."

"We are grateful to partners like Washington Trust for their comprehensive support of Crossroads' programs and services that support the communities we serve." said Laura Calenda, Chief Marketing and Philanthropy Officer. "The generous donation of 'Welcome Home' kits will go far in helping our clients as they settle into their very own apartment."

