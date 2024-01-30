Washington Trust Supports Crossroads Capital Campaign and 'Welcome Home' Program

News provided by

The Washington Trust Company

30 Jan, 2024, 15:43 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Mary E. Noons recently visited Crossroads Rhode Island to drop off 'Welcome Home' kits to benefit Crossroads' clients who are transitioning from homelessness to stable housing. The kits, collected and donated by Washington Trust employees, contained personal care and basic household supplies. Crossroads presents the kits as housewarming gifts to help clients get settled in their new apartments.

Continue Reading
Washington Trust employees donated 25 ‘Welcome Home Kits’ to benefit Crossroads Rhode Island. From L to R: Ric Wild, Crossroads RI Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager; Mary Noons, Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer; Laura Calenda; Crossroads RI Chief Marketing and Philanthropy Officer; and Louis Arias, Washington Trust Flex Banker at the future Olneyville Branch in Providence.
Washington Trust employees donated 25 ‘Welcome Home Kits’ to benefit Crossroads Rhode Island. From L to R: Ric Wild, Crossroads RI Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager; Mary Noons, Washington Trust President & Chief Operating Officer; Laura Calenda; Crossroads RI Chief Marketing and Philanthropy Officer; and Louis Arias, Washington Trust Flex Banker at the future Olneyville Branch in Providence.

Washington Trust also committed $50,000 to Crossroads' "Roads to Home" capital campaign to significantly reduce homelessness by creating nearly 300 affordable permanent supportive apartments for formerly homeless adults in three different buildings in Providence. Crossroads housing vision includes the development of a first-of-its kind health and housing facility for medically vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

"Washington Trust is committed to offering and supporting programs that help our neighbors secure safe and affordable housing," said Noons. Adding, "Our employees are also actively engaged and care deeply about their local communities. The 'Welcome Home' kits allowed Washington Trust employees to help their neighbors and Crossroads Rhode Island with their mission."

"We are grateful to partners like Washington Trust for their comprehensive support of Crossroads' programs and services that support the communities we serve." said Laura Calenda, Chief Marketing and Philanthropy Officer. "The generous donation of 'Welcome Home' kits will go far in helping our clients as they settle into their very own apartment."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial bankingmortgage bankingpersonal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

Also from this source

American Banker Names Washington Trust Best Bank to Work For

American Banker Names Washington Trust Best Bank to Work For

The Washington Trust Company was today named one of the nation's Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list...
Washington Trust Donates $24,000 to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

Washington Trust Donates $24,000 to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") today announced that it has made grants totaling $24,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.