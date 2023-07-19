Washington Trust Supports San Miguel School's Capital Campaign

The Washington Trust Company

19 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") announced that the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has pledged a total of $200,000 towards San Miguel School of Providence ("School") Star Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of $6 million. Washington Trust's contribution will fund various School initiatives, including construction of a new roof and ventilation system; a new STEAM Center (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math); a student and family support center, and student scholarships.  The School's STAR Campaign was co-chaired by Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO, and his wife Polly, along with Joseph J. MarcAurele, former Washington Trust Chairman and CEO and Washington Trust board member, and his wife Meredith.

(Left to Right) Ned Handy, Joseph and Meredith MarcAurele, Polly Handy, and John Wolf at the San Miguel School’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.
(Left to Right) Ned Handy, Joseph and Meredith MarcAurele, Polly Handy, and John Wolf at the San Miguel School’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

"San Miguel is an amazing school, and I am proud to support their efforts both personally and professionally," said Handy.  Adding, "The School helps boys from diverse, challenging, and underserved backgrounds by providing a holistic education, which allows them to discover their unique interests and talents for future success."

The School celebrated its 30th Anniversary at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, R.I. earlier this year. At the event, John Wolf, Executive Director of San Miguel of Providence, presented Mr. and Mrs. MarcAurele with the "Miguel Medal" for their long-time contributions and support of the School. 

"Washington Trust has been a generous contributor to the School and we are grateful for their continued partnership," stated Wolf. "We especially want to extend our sincere appreciation to Joe and Meredith MarcAurele for their tremendous leadership, guidance, and contributions over the years."

