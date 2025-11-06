Washington Trust to match the first $10,000 donated to the RI Community Food Bank during WPRI-12's Day of Giving

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust has committed a $10,000 matching gift to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to help support its fundraising efforts during WPRI-12's Day of Giving on Thursday, November 13. Washington Trust will double the impact of the first $10,000 in donations by providing a dollar-for-dollar match to those contributions.

The Day of Giving fundraiser will help support the Food Bank's statewide network of member agencies which provide food assistance to more than 84,000 Rhode Islanders each month. With rising costs continuing to impact families across the state, the Day of Giving offers a meaningful opportunity to assist those in need during the holiday season.

"Helping address food insecurity is an important part of how we support our neighbors," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "Every contribution matters and together we can make a meaningful difference for families across Rhode Island."

Addressing food insecurity and providing hunger relief is a priority area for Washington Trust, which has a long history of supporting the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The $10,000 matching gift for WPRI-12's 2025 Day of Giving brings Washington Trust's support of the Food Bank to $43,000 this year, on top of $33,000 in general assistance grants and sponsorships. The Food Bank is also one of the community organizations that eligible new customers can select to receive a $25 donation from Washington Trust as part of the bank's "225 Community Checking" campaign, which celebrates the bank's 225th birthday this year.

To make a donation during the Day of Giving, visit the campaign page on the Rhode Island Community Food Bank's website or WPRI's website.

