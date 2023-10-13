Washington Trust's Financial Literacy Program Kicks Off New School Year

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust," "The Bank") today announced that it is partnering with 20 public middle and high schools throughout Rhode Island to offer free financial education software and classroom materials for the 2023-2024 school year.

Washington Trust Wealth Management team presents information about investing to North Providence High School students as a part of Washington Trust’s Financial Literacy Programming

Teachers at partner schools can access digital courses, articles, financial calculators, interactive coaching sessions and more, and can also order physical workbooks to supplement classroom learning. In addition to these free resources, Washington Trust employees are available to provide additional support, including in-classroom presentations.

Washington Trust is also the first and only Bank in Rhode Island to partner with Banzai, Inc. to offer a comprehensive Financial Wellness Center, now available in six languages, on their website. Visitors to the Financial Wellness Center are able to access all content in six different languages including Spanish, French, Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and English.

"Washington Trust is committed to ensuring that all students, parents, and community members have the tools that they need to achieve economic empowerment," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Washington Trust. "We're thrilled to partner with schools throughout our footprint in Rhode Island to bring these dynamic resources into the classroom, and are proud to be improving access to our Financial Wellness Center by offering the content in several languages to meet the diverse needs of the communities that we serve."

Washington Trust has partnered with public middle and high schools throughout RI, including: Central High School (Providence), Charles Shea High School (Pawtucket), Classical High School (Providence), Coventry High School (Coventry), Cranston High School East (Cranston), Cranston High School West (Cranston), Cumberland High School (Cumberland), East Greenwich High School (East Greenwich), East Providence High School (East Providence), Hugh B Bain Middle School (Cranston), Johnston Senior High School (Johnston), Mount Pleasant High School (Providence), Narragansett High School (Narragansett), North Kingstown Senior High School (North Kingstown), North Providence High School (North Providence), Pilgrim High School (Warwick), San Miguel School (Providence), Toll Gate High School (Warwick), William E. Tolman High School (Pawtucket) and Woonsocket High School (Woonsocket).

The Bank also partners with several nonprofit organizations to provide these free financial education resources to support the organizations' financial literacy programming efforts, including Amos House, Literacy Volunteers of Kent County, and Literacy Volunteers of Washington County.

For more information about partnering with Washington Trust to offer financial literacy tools & resources to your students or clients, contact Jillian Balzano, Washington Trust Community Relations Officer at [email protected].

