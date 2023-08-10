Washington Trust's Sandra Mazo Appointed to Women United Global Leadership Council of United Way Worldwide

WESTERLY, R.I., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust," "the Bank") today announced that Sandra Mazo, Mortgage Loan Officer (NMLS # 269909), has been appointed to the Executive Committee for the Women United Global Leadership Council of United Way Worldwide. Women United® represents 55,000 members working with United Way in more than 200 communities across the globe. Sandra was nominated by United Way of Rhode Island, where she has been a member of Women United since 2019.

"We are exceptionally proud of Sandra and her efforts to build stronger, more equitable communities through her work here at the Bank and as a member of the Women United Global Leadership Council," stated Edward O. 'Ned' Handy, III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Adding, "Sandra has been active in the local community, both personally and professionally, and will be a tremendous representative for our State at the national level."

Members of the Women United Global Leadership Council serve a three-year term, and the group is also represented on United Way Worldwide's Board. Following a rigorous nominations process, Mazo was selected for her experience, commitment to Women United, and a deep investment in the mission of United Way. Locally, Mazo helps to drive impact work in our communities through volunteering and advocating for efforts that improve early childhood education, health, and economic mobility. Along with her standing as a member of Women United with United Way of Rhode Island, Sandra is part of the organization's Young Leaders Circle, which she joined in 2016.

"Serving on a global advisory board where she can mobilize fellow women leaders and advocates around key United Way issues is an incredible and well-deserved opportunity for Sandra," said Cortney Nicolato, United Way of Rhode Island president and CEO. "We were excited to nominate Sandra for this leadership position and know she will passionately present Rhode Island's needs, share ideas, and most importantly, inspire change."

Mazo has more than 30 years of lending experience and is responsible for developing and maintaining mortgage lending relationships throughout the Rhode Island market. Prior to joining Washington Trust, Mazo worked at RIHousing, helping families navigate the home buying process. She is an Affiliate Member of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors and Kent Washington Association of Realtors, Professional Women in Building, National Association of Real Estate Professionals ("NAHREP") Providence Chapter, and a DEI Committee Member for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors ("RIAR").

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF RHODE ISLAND

United Way of Rhode Island is uniting our community and resources to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders. As a member of the world's largest nonprofit network, we bring together individuals, business, nonprofit, community leaders and government to tackle the root causes of inequity and achieve specific, measurable goals. Our programs include 211, the statewide front door connecting Rhode Islanders with social services, resources, and vital programs. Both directly and through grants to nonprofits, we are investing to build economic opportunity, advance childhood learning, expand philanthropy, and to drive policy and participation. To learn more, visit unitedwayri.org, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

