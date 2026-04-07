Washington Wizards star Bub Carrington and MedStar Health delivers "Bub Scrubs" to hospital staff

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MedStar Health

Apr 07, 2026, 16:24 ET

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By the time the first boxes were opened, excitement was already rippling around the room.

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington visited MedStar Washington Hospital Center to pass out his custom-designed scrubs to nurses and staff. The aptly named "Bub Scrubs" were an instant hit!

Carrington spent the morning visiting the units, posing for pictures and handing out 200 pairs of the scrubs.

"I just really wanted to give back to those people that are doing all they can for the people in our community because their work might not go as noticed. Unsung heroes," said Carrington.

Nurses were on hand to model the scrubs that are navy blue with bold red stars covering both legs – a nod to the classic D.C. uniforms but designed to look like pajama pants. Carrington says he's a pajama pant guy who likes to be comfortable. He believes since hospital staff work at all different hours, they deserve to be comfortable, too!

Hospital President Gregory J. Argyros, MD, welcomed Carrington. He said he's thankful for MedStar Health's partnership with the Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

"I know the great work our staff does each and every day," remarked Argyros. "I'm thankful when others take the time to recognize them. It's days like this that really serve as a day to celebrate our team and our staff."

Hospital staff plan to wear the scrubs on the seventh of each month in honor of Carrington's jersey number. The Baltimore native also donated 200 Bub Scrubs to staff at MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Additionally, Wizards guard Bub Carrington has made a financial donation to community programs at both MedStar Health hospitals. He says he was raised to invest in his hometown.

MedStar Health is proud to be the trusted medical team of the Washington Wizards.

SOURCE MedStar Health

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