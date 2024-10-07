WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS ANNOUNCES 2024 WOMAN OF THE YEAR WINNER

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 4, 2024, Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) recognized Aba Blankson , Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the NAACP as its 2024 Woman of the Year. Established in 1990, the Woman of the Year program recognizes individuals who have raised the bar in the communications field and raised the bar for the future of the profession.

Throughout her 25-year career, Aba Blankson has made significant contributions to public relations, all of which were distinguished by her creativity, management skills, and strategic leadership, and focused on driving organizational growth. In her role at the NAACP, Aba has been crucial in amplifying the voice of the nation's largest civil rights organization, ensuring it remains a leading force in the modern civil rights movement. Aba's creativity in public relations is evident in her ability to craft compelling narratives and innovative campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. Upon joining the NAACP seven years ago, she led a comprehensive brand evolution that strategically positioned the organization to address contemporary challenges while honoring its historic legacy.

Debbi Jarvis , a news reporter turned groundbreaking corporate communicator, and Linda Roth , Chief Communications Officer at World Central Kitchen, were also honored and recognized for their achievements. Kate Perrin , longtime WWPR supporter who is responsible for chairing the first ever Women of the Year (WOY) awards committee, formally presented the award.

"We are excited to name Aba Blankson as WWPR's 2024 Woman of the Year and celebrate her remarkable achievements and contributions," said Chelsea Echavarria, President of WWPR. "WWPR is also proud to recognize our other two incredible finalists—Linda and Debbi. Their leadership, dedication, and impact have made a lasting difference in our industry and in the community."

The Woman of the Year honoree was announced at a luncheon held at The Salamander in Washington, D.C.

The event featured a keynote address from Sumi Somaskanda, Chief Presenter for the BBC , sponsored by AARP. Sumi has served as a senior news anchor and correspondent at DW News (Deutsche Welle), Germany's international broadcaster. She has also reported in Germany for various international publications, including The Atlantic, Foreign Policy, Washington Post, Al Jazeera, Global Post, Newsweek, PRI, and USA Today.

Her address highlighted her experience and expertise as a reporter, writer, and editor and important insights around today's communications landscape. The event also highlighted WWPR's commitment to serving the DC-area community with funds raised for the organization's pro bono client, Running Start, a DC based nonpartisan nonprofit that trains young women to run for political office.

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook , and follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC .

SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)