Washington's Lottery Selects Scientific Games for Next Era of Scratch Game Innovation and Growth

Since 2014, as the primary instant game partner, Scientific Games has collaborated with Washington's Lottery instant product management teams to drive 60% growth in gross gaming revenue. The growth contributed more funding for programs supporting early childhood education, financial aid for college studencts, vocational excellence programs, economic development, responsible gaming and more in the Northwest state with a population of more than 8 million.

"Our work with Scientific Games has made a difference. We've been able to offer our players entertaining scratch game experiences while responsibly driving more funding for the good cause programs that enrich our communities," said Gaylene Gray, Instant Product Manager for Washington's Lottery. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Scientific Games as into the next phase of innovation and growth for our products."

Some of the the more successful games currently enjoyed by Washington's Lottery players are LOTERIA branded scratch games at the $2, $5, $10 and $20 pricepoints featuring colorful, original Don Clemente images and traditional Latin American bingo-style play. To date, LOTERIA games have generated more than $460.4 million revenue for the Lottery.

Scientific Games has served as the primary scratch game provider for Washington's Lottery since the Lottery's inception more than 40 years ago.

"It is a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Washington's Lottery on its very successful product portfolio as primary instant game provider. The Lottery's team has always embraced innovation and is willing to try new ideas that entertain players and drive more funding for vital programs in the state," said John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games.

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2024 World Lottery Almanac).

