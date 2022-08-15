Waste Heat Recovery System Market to be Worth $107.07 Billion by 2027 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waste heat recovery system market size is expected to reach USD 107.07 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 8.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising energy costs and stringent regulations concerning energy efficiency are expected to drive the global market. Growing demand from major end-use industries, such as cement and metal production, is projected to drive the waste heat recovery system (WHRS) market. Furthermore, rising investments in emerging economies coupled with rapid developments in the construction sector are boosting the growth of this market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market revenue was valued at USD 54.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CARG of 8.8% over the projected period





APAC is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. China is expected to account for the maximum share in the regional market





North America is projected to be the largest regional market with U.S. accounting for the major share





is projected to be the largest regional market with U.S. accounting for the major share Some of the key companies in the market include General Electric (GE); Siemens AG; Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems; Ormat Technologies; ABB Ltd.; Amec Foster Wheeler; Baker Hughes (a GE company); M.E. ENERGY Pvt. Ltd.; and Thermax Ltd.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Preheating, Power & Steam Generation), By End User (Petroleum Refinery, Power, Metal Production), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027", published by Grand View Research.

Waste Heat Recovery System Market Growth & Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to ongoing innovations in the field of industrialization. Recent years have witnessed rising demand for consistent and continuous electricity across the globe underpinned by strict emission standards, thereby encouraging product penetration. In addition, rising popularity of food processing units in conjunction with decreasing costs of low-temperature heat consumption is expected to offer a growth prospect.

Waste Heat Recovery System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waste heat recovery system market on the basis of application, end user, and region:

WHRS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)



Pre-heating



Power & Steam Generation



Others

WHRS End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Petroleum Refinery

Cement

Chemical

Power

Paper & Pulp

Metal Production

Other

WHRS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Waste Heat Recovery System Market

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

General Electric

ABB

Boustead International Heaters

Forbes Marshall

Promec Engineering

Terrapin

Wood Plc (Amec Foster Wheeler)

Climeon; BoschIndustriekessel GmbH

AURA GmbH & Co.

Exergy S.p.A.

IHI Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.