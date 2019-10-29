WAT Medical will be returning to 2019 MEDICA to exhibit their innovative wearable technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 18-21, 2019, WAT Medical will be showcasing their EmeTerm, the anti-vomiting wristband, and HeadaTerm, the anti-migraine head patch, at one of the largest healthcare trade shows, MEDICA, in Dusseldorf, Germany at Stand Hall 16/H40.

WAT Medical is a Canadian company that develops safe, effective, and user-friendly wearable medical devices. They focus on chronic and functional diseases and conditions. Their technologies use targeted neuromodulation to regulate specific nerve activities. The treatments are patient-oriented, with fixed parameters for individual conditions, and features excellent usability. Customers will receive personalized therapies according to their needs. The wearable design allows the devices to be extremely portable and easy to use at all times and places.

EmeTerm is an anti-nausea wristband that uses precise transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to stop the vomiting center of the brain from sending vomiting signals to the stomach. This function targets all types of nausea-induced vomiting, including travel sickness, morning sickness, virtual reality, chemotherapy, and surgical operations.

The device provides innovative interface and usability, offering water resistance, magnetic charging port, advanced electrode that does not require conduction gel, and replaceable hypoallergenic wrist straps.

HeadaTerm is an anti-migraine head patch that also uses precise transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). It targets the pain receptors in the brain and stimulates the release of various neurotransmitters that are involved relieving pain and promoting pleasure. The device is suitable for all ages and can be used to treat and/or prevent all types of primary headaches, including migraine, cluster headaches, and tension headaches.

HeadaTerm is a disposable device that offers 21 treatments, with each treatment lasting 20 minutes. This feature allows the device to be much more affordable and portable. HeadaTerm comes with a built-in battery and offers replaceable adhesive gels. HeadaTerm, once implemented into the healthcare system, would be an extremely cost-effective solution for patients not only for its low price, but also for the time and resources saved from visiting clinics and hospitals.

WAT Med offers these two wearable devices that target chronic and functional disease such as nausea, vomiting and headaches. The common remedy people seek for nausea and migraine are medications, which often come with debilitating side-effects. WAT Med's goal is to improve patients' quality of life through these self-care devices and to avoid the side effects of the medications.

WAT Med continues to develop innovative healthcare solutions. Future projects include closed-loop data that collects user's physical information for health management, as well as research in vision therapy that involves improving vision acuity by stimulating targeted nerve nuclei.

Dr. Eric Topol, a globally recognized cardiologist, has commented in his book, The Creative Destruction of Medicine, that digital technologies will transform the landscape of healthcare. Innovative medical technologies are on their way to making breakthroughs in the future, offering more precise and advanced treatment along with, or even in place of, traditional medicine.

WAT Med plans to expand its healthcare network to pharmacies, clinics, cruise lines, gift shops, supermarkets, and online stores. By 2018, EmeTerm and HeadaTerm have not only received FDA (USA) certification, but also CE (Europe), HC (Canada), TGA (Australia), and IMOH (Israel). The devices can be found in over 20 different countries worldwide.

