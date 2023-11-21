WATCH: GoPro Series 'Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story' - A GoPro Athlete's Rookie Season in the UCI World Cup Mountain Bike Downhill Series

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) celebrates the completion of the 5-episode series, Beyond Limits – The Jackson Goldstone Story. This GoPro original video series offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the life of downhill mountain biking prodigy and GoPro athlete, Jackson Goldstone, following the 19-year-old through his rookie season competing in the Men's Elite category in the UCI World Cup Championships – the highest level of professional downhill mountain biking.

"Whether you're a seasoned mountain biker or simply captivated by extraordinary human achievements, the Beyond Limits series offers an immersive and inspiring story of one of GoPro's top athletes, Jackson Goldstone," says Justin Fierro, GoPro's Head of Lifestyle Marketing. "Jackson is a world-class athlete with a very bright future, and we're privileged to share his unique story from perspectives only GoPro can deliver."

In addition to showing Jackson push his limits on several of the world's most technically challenging downhill courses, Beyond Limits delves into Jackson's personal journey, capturing his passion for mountain biking, his perseverance overcoming health challenges, and the sport's profound impact on his life. Discover the unwavering support of his family and team and the unbreakable bond he shares with his fellow riders while also gaining insights into his training routine, bike setup and racing strategy.

"This was such a fun and wild season for me and my team. It was awesome to have the GoPro team there to capture my first season racing in the men's Elite UCI World Cup division," said Goldstone. "GoPro cameras are a key tool for my racing, and it's so cool to be able to share this content with the fans and viewers."

Watch every episode of Beyond Limits – The Jackson Goldstone Story on the GoPro Bike YouTube channel:

  • Episode 1 – Road to Elite: Join Jackson as he embarks on his 2023 UCI Downhill World Championship season.
  • Episode 2 – Persistence for Victory: Jump on board and ride with Jackson as he competes in Val Di Sole, Italy.
  • Episode 3 – The Rebuild: Experience the highs, the lows, and the ultimate triumphs as Jackson defies the odds and sets his sights on greatness.
  • Episode 4 – Quest for Redemption: Follow the incredible story of resilience and passion as Jackson proves nothing can hold him back from pursuing greatness.
  • Episode 5 – Final Descent to Victory: Drop in for the Beyond Limits series finale and watch Jackson put everything on the line in the final race of the season.

