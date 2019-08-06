Watch the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Livestream Q&A With 2019 Emmy®-Nominees Online With Hosts David Williams and Conrad Hilton

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Williams, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, joins Conrad Hilton, hair stylist to the stars, to host the Livestream of the 3rd Annual Red Carpet and Q&A with Emmy®-Nominated Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists, hosted by the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) and Beverly Center on Sunday, August 11 beginning at 4:15 pm PT/ 7:15 pm ET. The livestream presentation, originating from Cal Mare at Beverly Center, can be seen on: http://www.local706.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/Local706 and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative.

David Williams is a multi-Emmy winning Hollywood makeup artist. David's work in television has garnered three Emmy awards with eight Emmy nominations. He received three Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild award nominations. David's notable television credits include American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Feud: Bette and Joan, Pearson The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, MADtv, Mad Men, Documentary Now, Idiotsitter, Betas, Jane the Virgin, Scorpion, NCIS/LA, Workaholics, Shark and JAG. David has been a consultant for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders for over 15 years and created major media campaigns for the NFL, ESPN, New Line Cinema, AMC, Tristar, FOX, Maxim, Amazon and Speedo. He was also a spokesperson on QVC and served as a judge for Miss America state pageants.

Conrad Hilton fell into barbering by cutting his friends' hair back in the day and went from fades to flat tops to designs. Once in Hollywood, he became a barber for Jaleel White on Family Matters and the buzz began for his skills with the clippers. He worked on The Jamie Foxx Show and became a personal barber for Jamie Foxx starting with Any Given Sunday to the upcoming Just Mercy with many shows in between. His client list varies from Richard Roundtree, Brandon T. Jackson, Mike Epps, Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell. Conrad is one of the few 'go to' barbers in the industry credited with remarkable techniques as well as charisma. Notable credits include: The New Edition Story, Roots, Uncle Buck(series), and the upcoming feature Dolemite is my Name. He has taught barbering with superstar celebrity barber, Stacey Morris a.k.a. Stacey Kutz to sold out classes nationwide. And remains one of the most sought after creative barbers in the industry today.

Among those expected to walk the carpet are nominees from American Horror Story, Dancing with the Stars, Deadwood, Fosse/Verdon, Glow, Pose, Rent: Live, RuPaul's Drag Race, Sharp Objects, So You Think You Can Dance, Star Trek: Discovery, True Detective, The Voice, World of Dance, among others

This event is hosted by Beverly Center. Presenting Sponsors: HASK®, Beauty, Nigel Beauty, MAC Cosmetics; Platinum Sponsor: His & Her Hair Goods, Co., EI Professional Makeup School; Gold Sponsor: Cinema Makeup School; Venue Sponsor: Cal Mare at Beverly Center; Liquor Sponsors: Mi Campo Tequila, Meiomi Wines & Real McCoy Rum.

To request press credentials, go to bit.ly/2Ojb2Os.

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films, television, commercials, theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and their own Annual Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT BEVERLY CENTER:

With LA's largest collection of shops and restaurants under one magnificent skylight, the new Beverly Center reflects the diverse styles and tastes of Los Angeles and its many visitors. An unparalleled collection of luxury, contemporary and fast-fashion brands awaits shoppers, including Apple, Balenciaga, Coach, COS, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, G-Star Raw, Gucci, H&M, If & Co., Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Maje, MCM, Michael Kors, Omega, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro, Superdry, The Celect, Tiffany & Co., Traffic Los Angeles, Uniqlo, Versace, Wolford, Zara and more. An unmatched restaurant collection includes fine-dining options Angler, Cal Mare, FARMHOUSE and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, and fast-casual eateries Eggslut, Easy's, Tocaya Organica, LAMILL Coffee, Maragume Udon and Pitchoun Bakery & Cafe. More great additions, including Akira Back Steak, Coffee Commissary and The Webster, are coming soon. For more information, visit beverlycenter.com or follow @beverlycenter in social media.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner

818.760.8995 • 219411@email4pr.com

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

