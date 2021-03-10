Water Street Appoints Jim Post as Executive Advisor

Mr. Post has a strong record of leading teams and businesses to drive innovation in health care. As president of the anatomic pathology business for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Post spearheaded its turnaround and successful sale to global health care company PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC). He subsequently integrated the business into PHC as president and CEO of the newly formed entity, Epredia, where he helped position it as a global leader in precision cancer and tissue diagnostics. Prior to Thermo Fisher, Mr. Post held key management positions with Alere, the world leader in point-of-care and rapid diagnostic devices, including president of its global hospital business.

"During my 20+ years of leadership, I am most proud of building strong, mutually beneficial teams and relationships in health care. This is what attracted me to Water Street. It excels at forming partnerships that are focused on supporting founders and executives with achieving their goals for growth while making a positive impact in health care," said Mr. Post.

Mr. Post began his career in the health care instrument business with United States Surgical, where he was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president of sales. He is a graduate of the University of Rochester.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

