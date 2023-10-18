Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Boris Bernstein as Managing Director of Europe

News provided by

Water Street Healthcare Partners

18 Oct, 2023, 06:07 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market leaders in health care, announced today that it has appointed Boris Bernstein as managing director of Europe. Mr. Bernstein, who has worked with Water Street as an executive advisor for over 10 years, will spearhead the firm's initiatives in Europe focused on investing in and growing mid-market health care businesses.

Continue Reading
Boris Bernstein will spearhead Water Street’s initiatives in Europe.
Boris Bernstein will spearhead Water Street’s initiatives in Europe.

Since its founding, Water Street has facilitated more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build over 40 companies specializing in medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. In Europe, the firm has acquired businesses valued at more than $1 billion. Recent investments include Ireland-based Crest Solutions and Belgium-based VistaLink, now named Catalyx, and Solvias, headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, in partnerships aimed at expanding their global reach and capabilities.

"I am excited to build on Water Street's strong history of fostering partnerships with entrepreneurs and founders to accelerate their goals for growth. Our mission is to engage our team's industry experience and network of resources in addition to our capital to build businesses into market-leading companies that are contributing to a stronger health care system through their distinctive products, services, and capabilities," emphasized Mr. Bernstein.

Mr. Bernstein will continue to work with Caroll H. Neubauer, who joined Water Street as an executive advisor in 2020 following three decades of leadership with global medical technology company B. Braun. The two leaders will combine their investment knowledge and health care experience to advance opportunities to partner with European businesses specializing in medical products, diagnostics, life sciences, and pharmaceutical services.  

To learn more about Boris Bernstein's experience, click here.

Water Street is currently managing nearly $6 billion of equity capital focused on investing in and growing health care companies. It is targeting investments in Europe ranging in size from $50 to $150 million in value.

About Water Street
Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry experience and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners

Also from this source

Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Boris Bernstein as Managing Director of Europe

Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Boris Bernstein as Managing Director of Europe

Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market leaders in health care, announced today that it has appointed Boris ...
Water Street Healthcare Partners Announces Appointment of Avi Pelossof

Water Street Healthcare Partners Announces Appointment of Avi Pelossof

Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investor dedicated to building market leaders in health care, today announced the appointment of Avi Pelossof to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.