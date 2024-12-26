Watercrest Buena Vista Decks the Halls to Benefit Wreaths Across America

Watercrest Buena Vista hosted the Festival of Wreaths event where guests enjoyed a mouth-watering spread of culinary delights from Chef Steve and dancing to live music from the International Sounds Band. Beautifully decorated wreaths were donated from local sponsors and lined the halls of the luxury senior living community for a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. This year more than two million volunteers and supporters will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory.

"Our Watercrest community is filled with laughter, joy and the spirit of giving as we celebrate the holidays with our loved ones while supporting such a worthy and noble cause as Wreaths Across America," says Jennifer Butler, Executive Director of Watercrest Buena Vista.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Additionally, Watercrest's signature culinary offerings include flatbreads, charcuterie, private label wines, seasonal beers, coffees and desserts to be enjoyed in the spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and the casual, yet classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar. The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

