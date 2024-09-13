Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community Celebrates 92% Resident Occupancy

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community hosted a celebratory event honoring their significant milestone of achieving 92% resident occupancy last month. Residents, associates and family gathered for a 90's themed party to celebrate the team's outstanding achievement in welcoming additional seniors to their spectacular new home at Watercrest Buena Vista.

"Our team of associates at Watercrest Buena Vista has demonstrated excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and pride in their community," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Reaching over 90% occupancy is a testament to their teamwork and ability to serve each and every resident, family member and associate with joy, compassion, and respect."

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the well-known area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages' and operated by the award-winning Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest Senior Living recently celebrated seven-year consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work. With a team of expertly trained and dedicated associates caring for seniors, the services and amenities at Watercrest Buena Vista are top-notch.

"The contributions of each and every team member have been instrumental in achieving this success and creating an exceptional environment for our growing family of residents," says Jennifer Butler, Executive Director of Watercrest Buena Vista.

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy outstanding amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

