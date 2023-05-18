Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community Proudly Leads the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's with the Largest Registered Florida Team

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

18 May, 2023, 13:30 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than five months until the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's at The Villages, Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community has kicked off registration with the largest walk group in Florida.

With Watercrest Buena Vista Memory Care Director, Mikaela Saunderson leading the charge, their walk team already has fifty registered participants preparing to fundraise for the walk scheduled for October 7th, 2023.

Continue Reading
Watercrest Buena Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care has a registered team of fifty participants preparing for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 7th in The Villages, Florida.
Watercrest Buena Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care has a registered team of fifty participants preparing for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 7th in The Villages, Florida.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer's Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

"The Alzheimer's Association is a significant partner in providing support and updated research to deliver exceptional care to our residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia related diseases," says Mikaela Saunderson, Memory Care Director at Watercrest Buena Vista. "It's a great honor to join our associates, family and friends together as a team to represent Watercrest Buena Vista in the fight to cure Alzheimer's."

To support Watercrest Buena Vista in their fundraising efforts, click here to make a donation to their team. The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's is presented by Rotary Club of The Villages and will be held October 7th at 700 Buena Vista Blvd.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming.  The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences.  Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages.  For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Mother's Day Traditions Spark Cherished Memories for Residents at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates Grand Opening with Sixty-Six Percent of Units Pre-Leased

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.