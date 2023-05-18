Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community Proudly Leads the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's with the Largest Registered Florida Team

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than five months until the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's at The Villages, Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community has kicked off registration with the largest walk group in Florida.

With Watercrest Buena Vista Memory Care Director, Mikaela Saunderson leading the charge, their walk team already has fifty registered participants preparing to fundraise for the walk scheduled for October 7th, 2023.

Watercrest Buena Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care has a registered team of fifty participants preparing for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 7th in The Villages, Florida.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer's Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

"The Alzheimer's Association is a significant partner in providing support and updated research to deliver exceptional care to our residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia related diseases," says Mikaela Saunderson, Memory Care Director at Watercrest Buena Vista. "It's a great honor to join our associates, family and friends together as a team to represent Watercrest Buena Vista in the fight to cure Alzheimer's."

To support Watercrest Buena Vista in their fundraising efforts, click here to make a donation to their team. The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's is presented by Rotary Club of The Villages and will be held October 7th at 700 Buena Vista Blvd.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group