Watercrest Celebrates the 100th Birthday of Mr. Lou Wolfson at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care

Mr. Wolfson was born in Moscow, Pennsylvania in 1918, one of six siblings. He graduated from Scranton High School and earned a degree from Temple University. While working as a competitive swim instructor, Lou met his wife Helen, and they moved to Indiana where they raised two sons. Lou and Helen were blessed with 72 years together, which Lou attributes to the fact that, "she always knew what I needed even before I did."

For over twenty years, Lou spent his summers as a swim instructor, teaching over 1,000 children and adults during this time. Retiring to Florida in the late 1980's, the Wolfson's lived in Winter Haven before moving to Port St. Lucie.

"Not only was Lou my son's swimming instructor twenty-five years ago, but Lou's son, Marty, then taught my son in high school," says Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at Watercrest St. Lucie West. "It is truly magnificent how the circle of life plays out. I am honored to commemorate this moment with Lou and our Watercrest family."

Lou continues his healthy lifestyle with good nutrition, supplements, and visits to the gym with his son three times a week. He retired from playing tennis at the young age of 95 and is proud to be free of any medications. To maintain remarkable mental fitness, Lou works jumbo and crossword puzzles daily.

"The secret to living so long is having good health and lots of birthdays," says Lou Wolfson playfully, who has five more years to match his father's resting age of 105.

Sadly, the love of his life, Helen, passed in 2014, but his son, Marty Wolfson, says, "Lou loves his new digs at the magnificent Watercrest St. Lucie West community. The staff look after his every need, just like Helen did."

Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care offers 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, diverse culinary experiences and breathtaking lakeside views. Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. To schedule a tour, contact Diann McDonough at 772-877-2596.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

