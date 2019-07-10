Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Announces Job Fair and Community Tours

On Thursday, July 11 th , the community leadership team will host a job fair for prospective team members from 10am to 4pm at their sales office located at 4304 Hardscrabble Road. To schedule a community tour or for job fair information, please call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming our new residents and developing a passionate team of servant leaders dedicated to the care of seniors, families and our local community in beautiful Columbia," says Joy Patterson, Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia.

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. The neighboring area offers vibrant entertainment, dining, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. Their second project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction in Winter Park, FL and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. Visit www.titan-development.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

