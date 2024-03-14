Watercrest Executive Chef Manny Florez of Market Street Viera Wins Best Chef at the One Senior Place 'A Taste of Senior Living' Competition

Chefs from 15 senior living communities across Florida's Treasure Coast showcased their culinary prowess, executing small dishes in the appetizer or dessert category. Executive Chef Manny delighted the crowd with his modern twist on a traditional favorite: the grilled cheese sandwich. With savory brie cheese, sweet fig spread and toasted sourdough, Chef Manny won the popular vote for Best Appetizer.

The highly popular annual event, "A Taste of Senior Living," is designed to showcase the extraordinary amenities found in local senior communities. "Today's retirement communities are very different from the past and almost like resorts. Seniors owe it to themselves to find out about them," said Don Kramer, CEO and founder of One Senior Place.

Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Chef Manny has been an integral member of the Watercrest culinary team since 2018, going above and beyond to not only serve seniors in the dining room, but to nurture genuine relationships with the residents and their family members.

Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

