Watercrest Senior Living Celebrates Pelican Landing's Recognition as a U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 Best Memory Care Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Fla has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024-25 Best Memory Care Community. Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence offering a unique approach to healthy aging focused on individuals achieving personal wellness. The community offers innovative and multi-sensory programming, signature culinary experiences and diverse enrichment opportunities.

Pelican Landing is one of the distinct senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. To be recognized as one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team.

In 2024, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident & family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with aspects of the community such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

"Achieving the recognition of a U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care community is a testament to the world-class care and service offered in our Pelican Landing community," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest believes that the difference is our people, and this award is a true reflection of that based on direct feedback from our residents and families."

Residents and family members ranked Pelican Landing's award-winning memory care community for excellence in care services, safety, management, value, location and environment, staff and hospitality, and food and dining. Additionally, Pelican Landing's Assisted Living community received recognition for safety, management, activities and enrichment, location and environment, and staff and hospitality. In the three-years of U.S. News & World Report's senior living rankings, this is Pelican Landing's second time making the list, previously earning the honor of 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

