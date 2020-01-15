Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Welcoming Reservations

"As the Fort Mill area experiences continued growth and expansion, Watercrest is fortunate for the opportunity to provide seniors the highest quality of care, service and amenities in an upscale and enriching environment," says Marc Vorkapich , principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest Fort Mill will offer an unparalleled experience for seniors while cultivating relationships with families, associates and business partners within this growing community."

Watercrest Fort Mill will offer 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Fort Mill includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office to discover the difference in care, amenities and lifestyle offered at Watercrest Fort Mill. The office is located at 4184 Doby's Bridge Road, Suite 102, across from Indian Land Elementary School. Visit the office from 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday or contact Executive Director, Joy Patterson at 803-590-7005, for more information.

Watercrest Fort Mill is currently under construction by Shiel Sexton at 8154 English Clover Lane and scheduled to welcome residents in Spring 2020. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. Their first project, Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently welcoming residents in Newnan, Georgia.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

