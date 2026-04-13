Watercrest Fredericksburg Honored as Recipient of the Reputation 800 Award

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly celebrates their recognition as a winner of the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management. Reputation is honoring businesses that set the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust. Watercrest Fredericksburg is one of five Watercrest Senior Living communities to earn the award this year alongside: Watercrest St. Lucie West, Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens, Watercrest Myrtle Beach and Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care is honored with the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

"The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest Principles of Service including acting as trusted advisors and committing to excellence in everything that we do," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Earning this distinction showcases the success of our team at Watercrest Fredericksburg in providing the highest level of customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, recency, response rate, engagement, listings accuracy, search impressions, and overall brand health. The score also demonstrates consistent excellence with a strong online presence – strengthening the trust signals that increasingly influence how businesses are found and evaluated in AI-driven search experiences. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest Fredericksburg recently celebrated their highly-anticipated grand opening, welcoming founding residents to their home in the newly constructed luxury senior living community. Watercrest Fredericksburg offers 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and Watercrest's premier Spa W. For a virtual tour of this spectacular community, visit Watercrest Fredericksburg on YouTube. The community is conveniently located at 4525 Spotsylvania Parkway across from the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. The surrounding area boasts historical sites, hiking trails, art galleries, specialty retail shops and charming chef-owned restaurants and craft breweries. For community information, contact Watercrest Fredericksburg at 540-274-1953.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com .

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group