Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care Sparks Culinary Creativity with a Great Duos Cook-Off

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care, the culinary team is focused on optimizing resident's health and nutrition in a creative and engaging way. With a Great Duos Cook-off, residents and associates paired up for a friendly competition in culinary creations.

Residents and associates teamed up for a Great Duos Cook-off at Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care in Indian Land, SC. Watercrest Senior Living encourages creativity and engagement through enhanced culinary experiences.

This month's challenge became a charcuterie board showdown as teams presented displays bounding with color, creativity and attention to detail. Amongst the creations were a s'mores themed delight, a fruitful feast, a scrumptious dessert board, a heart-themed plate, a tropical Tiki board, and two mouth-watering meat and cheese trays.

"At Watercrest Indian Land, we focus on creating culinary experiences which promote engagement, spark memories, and celebrate life for our seniors," says LeeAnn Brakefield, Executive Director of Watercrest Indian Land. "Honoring our seniors includes enlivening the senses while nourishing the body and mind."

At Watercrest Indian Land, chefs and dining associates incorporate 'Mindful Choices' as part of Watercrest's Signature Culinary Offerings. Supported by educational and resident engagement activities designed to stimulate the brain, Watercrest Senior Living's total nutrition lifestyle offers chef-curated meals based on clinical research showing the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean Diets can lower risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline associated with aging.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is located in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group