Watercrest Lake Nona to Host 'We Got Your Back' Backpack Stuffing Event to Benefit Homeless Youth

The backpack stuffing events are part of The Danna Foundation's, 'We Got Your Back' initiative, inspiring homeless youth to seek help from Volunteers of America or Covenant House to improve their lives.

The backpack drive provides homeless youth with new, sturdy, high-quality backpacks which keep their belongings safe and that are stocked with vital items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, socks and deodorant.

The Danna Foundation and 'We Got Your Back' are sponsored by Bridge Investment Group, owners of Watercrest Lake Nona, and one of the nation's leading real estate investment companies. Bridge Investment Group is committed to their people, striving to create communities where people are excited to live and work, and investing dollars and time to support the livelihoods of those in their broader communities.

Watercrest Lake Nona Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 9682 Lake Nona Village Place, Orlando, Florida 32827. Refreshments will be served, and all backpacks and supplies will be provided by Bridge Investment Group at the event location. To volunteer, kindly contact Marvin Tuggle or Sheena Jeffries at 407-226-3113.

Watercrest Lake Nona is a signature Watercrest senior living community developed and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training.

"Watercrest is a company that promotes 'Common Unity,' and sees good deeds as an essential part of that focus," says Hollie Kemp, Watercrest's Vice President of Dementia Services and Programming. "We are delighted to partner with Bridge Investment Group on the 'We Got Your Back' initiative providing our associates, residents, families, and friends of Watercrest the opportunity to serve those in need in our local community."

Watercrest Lake Nona offers 56 assisted living and 24 memory care residences with premium accommodations, resort-like amenities, and exceptional care, all nestled in the 7,000-acre master-designed community of Lake Nona, Florida. Lake Nona is a city recognized by CBS News and The Wall Street Journal as one of the nation's leading wellness communities and Watercrest Senior Living Group is part of the mission to optimize healthy living in the Lake Nona community.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

