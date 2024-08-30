Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves Top Honors in the Best of Middle Georgia Awards

This marks the second year in a row Watercrest Macon has been honored with the highest placements in the Best of Middle Georgia Awards, after also being recognized this year with the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

Organized by The Telegraph and Macon.com, the third annual edition of the Best of Middle Georgia Awards showcases the best businesses in the area as voted by the community. Over 307,000 votes were cast for more than 2,400 businesses, organizations, and individuals competing for the top three spots in multiple categories.

"Achieving the gold award for Best Senior Living Community two years in a row is a testament to the dedicated staff and world-class care provided at Watercrest Macon as voted directly by our residents, family members and peers," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

