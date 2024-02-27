Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

Watercrest Senior Living Group

27 Feb, 2024, 13:45 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care has been recognized with the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

The Reputation 800 Award is a top recognition for location-level businesses with best-in-class brand reputation, highlighting organizations that go above and beyond in delivering on brand promise by listening to and acting on feedback from their consumers.

"It is a great distinction for Watercrest Macon to be recognized with the esteemed Reputation 800 Award, says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest vision to stand as a beacon of quality senior living where servant leaders collaborate to honor our elders. This success is realized as our associates continuously strive for excellence through customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest Macon was recently named 3-time Gold winner of the Best of Middle Georgia awards in the categories of Best Senior Living Community, Best Assisted Living Community, and Best Retirement Community.  Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care.  The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

