Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Joyfully Celebrates the New Year

Residents donned their fine evening wear to kick off the new year in style. With festive hats and glittering decorations, the luxury senior living community sparkled for the evening event. Guests tapped their toes to the music and enjoyed the culinary splendor of a fine dining presentation complete with bubbling champagne. Party-goers posed for a photo opportunity and raised their glasses with friends and family to toast the new year ahead.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from sequined party hats to sparkling spirits is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Macon is a multi-award winning senior living community celebrating consecutive years as winner of the Best of Middle Georgia Awards in the categories of Best Senior Living Community and Best Retirement Community. Additionally in 2024, the community was recognized with the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

Watercrest Macon offers a comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

