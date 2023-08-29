Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Sweeps the Best of Middle Georgia Awards with 3 Golds

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates being named winner of 3 separate categories in the Best of Middle Georgia awards. Watercrest Macon was named as the Gold medal winner in the categories of Best Senior Living Community, Best Assisted Living Community, and Best Retirement Community.

Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia celebrates their recognition as a 3-time recipient of the Best of Middle Georgia awards, winning gold for Best Senior Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Retirement Community.

Organized by The Telegraph and Macon.com, the second annual edition of the Best of Middle Georgia Awards showcases the best businesses in the area as voted by the community. Over 211,000 votes were cast for businesses, organizations, and individuals competing for the top three spots in 28 categories.

"It is a special honor for our community to be named the Best of Middle Georgia in three prominent categories," says Nat Watkins, Executive Director of Watercrest Macon. "We are so proud of our dedicated team of associates and our amazing residents who make Watercrest Macon the spectacular place we call home."

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group