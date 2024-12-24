Watercrest Macon Decks the Halls to Benefit Wreaths Across America

Watercrest Macon hosted the Festival of Wreaths event where guests enjoyed live music, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and an auction of beautifully decorated wreaths decking the halls of the luxury senior living community. The themed wreaths were generously donated, and the auction raised over five hundred dollars to benefit Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. This year more than two million volunteers and supporters will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory.

"We are honored to celebrate the holiday season in our Watercrest communities while contributing to an organization that recognizes the sacrifice of our fallen servicemen and women," says Samantha Sipe, Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

