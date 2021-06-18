Watercrest Macon Now Accepting Reservations for Fall Opening

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office to discover the difference in senior living at Watercrest Macon. The sales office is located outside of the community at 111 Providence Boulevard in the flourishing Providence at Bass development. To schedule an appointment, contact the community at 478-250-9154 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Macon is a signature product which will feature 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style service, extraordinary care and premium accommodations. The comfortably, classy design will include a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, pool, salon and spa, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, and Southern style outdoor living spaces.

"The city of Macon offers the charm of Southern living and the abundance of a thriving economy rich in culture, entertainment, and growth," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to offering seniors and their families an exceptional and enriching lifestyle."

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently under construction in Myrtle Beach, SC.

About Corecam Capital Partners

Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula U.S. Real Estate

Peninsula U.S. Real Estate is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. Peninsula U.S. provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group