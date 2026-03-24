Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Earns the Reputation 800 Award for Two Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care has been recognized for two consecutive years with the 800 Award by Reputation. Reputation is a global leader in reputation performance management honoring businesses that set the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of five Watercrest Senior Living communities to earn the award this year alongside: Watercrest St. Lucie West, Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens, Watercrest Fredericksburg and Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach has been awarded the Reputation 800 award for two consecutive years, achieving the gold standard for businesses in customer satisfaction and trust.

"It is a true distinction for Watercrest Myrtle Beach to earn the Reputation 800 award for two consecutive years, showcasing the success of their team in providing the highest level of customer interaction, feedback and positive growth," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This recognition is a testament to our Watercrest Principles of Service including acting as trusted advisors and committing to excellence in everything that we do."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, recency, response rate, engagement, listings accuracy, search impressions, and overall brand health. The score also demonstrates consistent excellence with a strong online presence – strengthening the trust signals that increasingly influence how businesses are found and evaluated in AI-driven search experiences. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living community prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as two-time winner of "Best Assisted Living Community" in the Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as two-time winner for "Best Assisted Living Community" in the Best of the Beach Awards.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers a comfortably, classy design including a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC. For community information, please call 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group