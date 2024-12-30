Watercrest Myrtle Beach Celebrates the Magic of Christmas

In the days leading up to Christmas, residents experienced the magical Carolina Opry Christmas Show, enjoyed the beauty of the Night of 1000 candles, and joyfully sang at piano and gospel music concerts. The community welcomed Santa Claus to a rockin' Ugly Sweater Party and were the grateful recipients of a community Adopt-a-Grandparent program.

Thanks to the participation of numerous community partners, Watercrest Myrtle Beach was transformed into a winter wonderland with beautiful wreaths for their Festival of Wreaths event. The community partnered with the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Strand Humane Society to host the event featuring three adorable guest puppies from GSHS. The silent auction raised over five hundred dollars to benefit Wreaths Across America; an organization dedicated to placing wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers across the country.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling lights to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as the 2023 Best of the Beach Gold Medal winner for Best Assisted Living Community.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers a comfortably, classy design including a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group