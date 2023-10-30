Watercrest Myrtle Beach Honors Residents' Life Stories 'With These Hands'

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care, a unique art project is highlighting the individual stories of each resident by focusing on the hands that created those lifelong memories.

Residents at Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care take part in a special photography project as part of Watercrest's Artful Expressions program: "Our residents’ hands have woven the tapestry of their extraordinary lives, each line and scar a testament to each unique journey. From hairdressers to mothers, counselors and more, their hands have left beautiful marks on the world."

In captivating black and white photos, the images of each resident's hands are pictured alongside a few words describing the memories that those hands hold in their lines and curves. "With these hands, I've written many letters of recommendation enabling children to go to college," reads one image. The photographs provoke heartwarming images of raising children, enabling careers and reminiscing on warm embraces and cherished moments.

Watercrest provides seniors with the opportunity to express their individuality through their signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, Artful Expressions invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of unique workshops including photography, poetry, painting, art history and performing arts.

"Self-expression is critical for our seniors mental and emotional well-being, and the therapeutic benefits of art can decrease anxiety and offer feelings of accomplishment," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning senior living community offering resort-style amenities and exceptional care. In the past year, Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized as a U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 "Best Assisted Living Community" and the winner of the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards for Best Assisted Living Community. This community was also named 'Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community' by both the North Strand Awards and the Grand Strand Awards of Myrtle Beach; and was honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

The comfortably, classy design at Watercrest Myrtle Beach includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

