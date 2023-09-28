Watercrest Myrtle Beach Wins Best Assisted Living Community in the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their recognition as the gold medal winner of the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards for Best Assisted Living Community.

The annual Best of the Beach publication, organized by The Sun News of Myrtle Beach, showcases the area's premier businesses as voted by the community. This year's contest included more than 1,400 entries competing for top status in their respective categories.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the honor of being voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards in Myrtle Beach, SC.
"We opened the doors of Watercrest Myrtle Beach just 18 months ago and the community response has been outstanding," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Under the leadership of Executive Director Hunter Weaver, this community has achieved tremendous success, earning multiple awards at the top level of our industry and attracting exceptional associates to join our Watercrest team."

In the past year, Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report, earning "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report. This community was also named 'Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community' by both the North Strand Awards and the Grand Strand Awards of Myrtle Beach; and was honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

"We are honored to be voted Best Assisted Living Community by our customers and peers in the Myrtle Beach area," says Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "Receiving this recognition solidifies our reputation in the industry for providing exceptional care and service to honor our seniors."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

