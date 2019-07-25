Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Enters Final Construction Phase

Watercrest Naples will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The exceptional architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Naples offers its residents year-round enjoyment in one of our country's most spectacular settings," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest Naples will now provide the seniors of this community the exceptional care and amenities they deserve in an unparalleled senior living environment."

Watercrest Naples is now welcoming visitors to their community sales office located at 15205 Collier Boulevard, Suite 205. To schedule an appointment, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639, or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. The city offers nature lovers and sports enthusiasts unlimited opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastimes, while the grand architecture, friendly people, and pleasant year-round climate make Naples an extraordinary place to call home.

Watercrest Naples is one of two senior living development projects partnered between United Properties and Watercrest Senior Living Group. Their second project, Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living, is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2020. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group